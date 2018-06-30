Portuguese setup Porto have agreed a deal to sign former Nigeria U20 international Kelechi Nwakali on loan for the 2018-2019 season, according to his elder brother and agent Allwell Nwakali.

The attacking midfielder jetted out to Portugal on Friday, June 29 to begin pre-season preparations with Porto.

Porto wanted to include an option to buy clause but Arsenal stood their ground as the talented Nigerian could be part of their first team plans in future.

“Kelechi is on his way to Portugal now, he left Nigeria last night. Everything is in order, he will play on loan for Porto for the 2018-2019 season,” Allwell Nwakali said.

“By the grace of God, this time, we expect him to get his work permit after the end of the season and a call-up to the Nigeria national team.

“I believe he will do well at Porto, they wanted to include an option to buy but Arsenal refused to accept the offer.”

Kelechi Nwakali made 64 appearances across all competitions for VVV Venlo and MVV, scoring 8 goals and providing six assists while he was on loan in the Netherlands.