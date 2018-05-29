Super Eagles attacking duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi have hailed football fans in Port Harcourt who turned out en mass to support the team in their farewell game against DR Congo which ended 1-1 at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium on Monday.

The Port Harcourt fans were relentless in their support for the Super Eagles despite a late equaliser in the 78th minute from the Congolese team.

Cedric Ngulubi scored from the spot to earn DR Congo a share of the spoils after Willian Troost-Ekong had shot Nigeria into the lead in the 14th minute.

“Thanks to all the fans that came to support Naija 🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅⚽️💚🙌🏿,” Iheanacho wrote on his Twitter handle after the game.

The Leicester City forward was handed a starting role in the encounter but was substituted for Iwobi at half time.

“Our Supporters Are The Best‼️🇳🇬,” Iwobi also tweeted after the game.

The Super Eagles will face England and Czech Republic in their remaining two pre-World Cup international friendlies in London and Austria before their opening game against Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.