Pop singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll explained why she cannot marry Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué.

The 42-years-old Colombia singer has been in a relationship with former Spain international over a decade and both celebrities are yet to exchange marital vows despite sharing two kids, Milan and Sasha together.

Shakira said in a candid interview with 60 Minutes where she sat alongside her man: “To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh–t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife”

“I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”





Shakira met Piqué, 32 when Barcelona star was one of the few World Cup players to appear on the singer’s music video “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

“I wasn’t a soccer fan, so I didn’t know who he was. When I saw the video I said, ‘that one is kind of cute,’ and then someone finally decided to introduce us,”

“They were later introduced by a common friend and after a while, started dating. she added.

Espanyol are facing possible punishment from La Liga after fans aimed abuse toward Barcelona center-back Pique and his partner Shakira during last weekend’s 2-2 scored draw in the Catalan derby at RCDE Stadium.