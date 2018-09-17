The Police Command in Anambra State on Sunday unsealed the state secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party following a commitment by the two factions that they would be lawful in their conduct.

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Awka, the state capital.

Mohammed stated that the commitment by the two factions was reached during a meeting with the state Police Commissioner, Garba Umar.

The PDP Secretariat was sealed on Wednesday following a violent clash between two factions of the party.

The secretariat, located at Udoka Housing Estate in Awka, was locked up on Umar’s orders and armed policemen were deployed to keep vigil at the office pending the return of peace.

Meanwhile, the command’s PPRO stated that members of the factions had been advised to be peaceful, as anybody who ignites trouble would be dealt with in line with the law.

Mohammed explained that after a meeting between the police and the PDP officials on Saturday, Umar directed that the office be unsealed.

Some of the aggrieved members of the executive said they were disappointed with the way and manner the Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, and about four others accepted to serve as caretaker members.

The PPRO disclosed that a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. A. John, was detailed to unlock the office at about 1.20pm on Sunday and withdraw all police personnel deployed to ensure peace at the secretariat.