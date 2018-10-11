



Police have confirmed they will question Cristiano Ronaldo over allegations he raped a model in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police reopened the case last week after Kathryn Mayorga claimed Ronaldo raped her at a hotel after inviting her to his penthouse suite in the city in 2009.

Police also revealed they still have 34-year-old Ms Mayorga’s rape kit from the night of the alleged assault, The Mirror reports.

But as the Juventus player, who denies the allegations, lives in another country, Vegas police are not sure when they will be able to quiz him.

‘We certainly do not know yet when it will happen… but at some point, we will have to listen to him,’ a Vegas police spokesman told the Mirror.

The revelation comes as Ronaldo took time out to enjoy time with his girlfriend on a rooftop terrace after flying to Portugal for a ‘secret meeting’ with his lawyers.

He was filmed looking happy and cheerful as partner Georgina Rodriguez lovingly stroked his hair at the Sky Bar at Lisbon’s Tivoli Hotel.

The 33-year-old footballer jetted to the Portuguese capital on Sunday by private jet despite being left out of the squad for the national team’s games against Poland and Scotland later this week.

Leading Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said he made the trip – a day after scoring for new side Juventus in their 2-0 win against Udinese – for a ‘secret meeting’ with his lawyers.

The paper said the player was ‘determined to thoroughly prepare his defence’ against Ms Mayorga’s claims he raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 after inviting her to his penthouse suite.

He has already claimed the allegations are ‘fake news’ and described rape as an ‘abominable crime’.

His mum Dolores and sister Katia came out in support of him on social media yesterday by posting pictures of the footballer in a Superman cape.

They issued matching messages which read: ‘I want to see who has the courage to put this photo on their profile for a week and make a chain for him.’