The security forces in Buenos Aires will not be finished after the wake and funeral of Diego Armando Maradona. One of the missions that the police now have is to guard the grave of ’10’.

The days after Maradona’s death have been very complicated. The impact of the ’10’ in Argentina was so great that it caused a tide of people to be both worrying and dangerous, due to the more than questionable actions of more than one assistant.

The police were the main protagonists in these days of remembrance for Maradona, but they still have a function after the funeral and the wake have ended: to look after Diego’s grave.





In the private cemetery Jardines de Bella Vista lies Maradona and for the moment he can only be visited by his family and loved ones, so the Buenos Aires police are keeping an eye out for anyone who comes near.

The discussion that will follow is whether the plot where the ’10’ is located will be able to be visited by the general public, something that creates uncertainty within the family given the altercations committed by certain fans during their visit to see the coffin in the Casa Rosada.