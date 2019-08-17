<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Commissioner of Police Ahmed Illyasu has confirmed the arrest of suspected gunmen, including the ring leader, who brutally killed a police Inspector at his residence in Sabuwar Gandu, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state last Thursday.

Illyasu, who paraded 116 suspected criminals for various offences, said intelligence report led to the arrest of the suspected killers of the police man, adding that investigation has already commenced to ascertain the real cause of the murder.

However, a resident who does not want his name on print told reporters in Kano: “At about 2 a.m. Thursday, unidentified hoodlums invaded the inspector’s house armed with dangerous weapons.

“They matcheted him severally. During the onslaught, his wife raised alarm, which drew the attention of the neighbours who rushed in order to rescue him.

“On realizing that they might be caught red-handed, they all fled and left him in his own pool of blood.

“His neighbours attempted taking him to the hospital but he died in the house due to lack of vehicle to instantly convey him to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Read Also: Police parade suspected killers of two Catholic priests in Enugu

Illyasu added that a woman identified as Fadila Mohammed Suraju of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters has been apprehended in connection with the kidnap of eight-year old Aisha Sani, who was kidnapped, killed and thrown into a well.

According to him, 16 kidnapping suspects were also arrested, while two kidnap victims were rescued by the police.

He said 34 thugs (Yandaba) found to be in possession of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs were arrested at various locations across the state in an operation during and after the Sallah festivities.

“Five suspected fraudsters/scammers on land matters were arrested. N400, 000 and four motor vehicles were recovered from them. Five suspects were arrested for counterfeiting local and foreign currencies.”

He added that nine armed robbery suspects as well as 51 suspects were also arrested at different criminal hideouts where large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other intoxicating substances were recovered from them.

He further stated that one suspect was tracked and arrested at his hideout in Warawa Local Government Area after stabbing someone to death.

Items recovered from the suspects include 12 locally-made guns, N1.1 million cash, 15 military camouflage and 10 boots, 24 handsets, four solar batteries, 53 knives, 10 wraps of N1000 counterfeit notes, 25 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, eight vehicles, three motorcycles and a laptop, among others.

CP Illyasu noted: “The Puff-Adder Operation which is achieving tremendous result in Kano will be sustained throughout the state, until all non-repentant criminal elements are arrested and brought before the law.

“We appreciate the good people of the state and law abiding members of the public for their cooperation during the just concluded serene, peaceful and successful Sallah celebrations.”