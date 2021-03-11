



Racial abuse case reported by Nigeria born Fenerbahce midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel may have died a natural death.

The 23-year-old, who played for QPR at the time, was racially abused on the social media platform after their 1-1 draw with Norwich on December 29. He posted a screenshot of the messages, describing it as “disgusting and painful”.

The Metropolitan Police and Instagram however say they have closed investigations into matter with no action taken.

The police and Instagram launched investigations, but both say they have been unable to take action against the user for various reasons.





A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Sky Sports News: “Police received a third party report of racial and abusive messages directed at a person via social media on 30 December, 2020. The comments are believed to have been posted the previous day.

“Officers made repeated attempts to contact the alleged victim with a view to taking a statement. However, he declined to support any police action and so the case has been closed.”

Instagram say they need victims of abuse, through direct messages, to report it “using the in-app tools” before they can take action.

Sky Sports News understands the social media company has reached out to Osayi-Samuel, through his new club Fenerbahce, to explain their protocols for reporting abuse in direct messages.