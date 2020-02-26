<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, has approved the dismissal of one Olaniyi Ogunsoro, an Inspector with the Abeokuta Zonal Intervention Squad of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who was the policeman involved in the death of the Sagamu-based footballer, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, on Saturday.

It was learnt that the Ogun State Police Command on Monday, tried Ogunsoro and found him guilty of conducts considered to be unprofessional and thereby recommended his dismissal.

The Ogun State Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had since confirmed the dismissal of the inspector.





It was gathered that Ogunsoro went to Sagamu from the Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada, Abeokuta to arrest Tiyamiyu, allegedly for wearing a military cap.

However, Tiyamiyu, who was popularly known as Kaka, died on the way.

While the police said the footballer died while running to evade arrest, Sagamu indigenes alleged he was pushed out of a moving vehicle along Abeokuta-Sagamu highway.

It was gathered that another Assistant Superintendent of Police is being investigated over the matter.