The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, says it will deploy 424 police personnel to ensure adequate security of life and property during the international friendly between Super Eagles and Atletico Madrid.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Macdon Odiko, announced in a statement on Monday.

The international friendly match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Atletico Madrid of Spain is scheduled for May 22, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The statement said that the police would collaborate with sister agencies in the state and sporting officials to facilitate adequate security in line with international standard.

“The Command is determined to ensure that soccer loving Nigerians and visitors enjoy the football match in a peaceful atmosphere.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has enjoined all soccer loving fans visiting the Nest of Champions and the State to conduct themselves in an orderly and hospitable manner.

The statement added that the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with miscreants and hooligans who might want to take undue advantage of the existing peace and security in Akwa Ibom to forment trouble.