Poland coach Adam Nawalka says he is confident his side will bounce back from their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H opening game 2-1 loss to Senegal on Tuesday.

Nawalka expressed belief his side can make amends when they take on Colombia on Sunday.

Colombia lost 2-1 to Japan after playing most part of the game with 10 men.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Nawalka said:”I think we have a lot of stamina and strength within the team to start our match against Colombia with full strength.

“I’m convinced we will recuperate and regenerate after this match. We will have a positive attitude in the next match.”