Nigeria U-20 team had to come from behind twice to pull a 3-3 draw with the U-23 team of German Bundesliga side Freiburg in their first warm up game in Germany.

The Flying Eagles are in Germany for three weeks to prepare for the World Youth Championship which will take place from May 23 to June 15 in Poland.

Maxwell Effiom, Manchester city youth team Tom Dele-Bashiru and Norway based Jerome Akor scored Nigeria’s goals.

It was Nigeria’s first friendly since arriving Germany on Sunday.

The Paul Aigbogun’s lads are expected to play more friendly games during their three- week stay in Ingolstadt.

The West Africans have been drawn in the same group along with Qatar, USA and Ukraine.