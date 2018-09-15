The National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF) have obtained a restraining order against Thursday’s elections into the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Katsina.

According to a 16-page court paper, the NANF yesterday secured an interim order from Federal High Court in Abuja to stop Amaju Pinnick and his NFF executive committee from conducting the elections in Katsina on Thursday.

Others restrained from the polls are NFF electoral committee chairman Mohammed Sani Katu, sports minister Solomon Dalung, Inspector General of Police and Katsina State Commissioner of Police.

The security chiefs are restrained from giving the NFF congress security on Thursday in Katsina.

The order is based on the fact Pinnick and his committees have disregarded subsisting orders which nullified their election in 2014 as well as the decision of the Supreme Court of April 27, 2018 for the substantive case to be retried at the Federal High Court in Jos.

These orders have yet to be vacated despite the endorsement by the federal government of the Pinnick committee as duly elected.

A ministerial committee headed by former NFF president Abdulmumini Aminu has already called for the polls in Katsina to be suspended to allow for major reforms in Nigeria football following perennial crisis in its management.