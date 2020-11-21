ABS Ilorin FC trio of Samuel Oyedeji, Nasiru Toheeb and David Okoromi, dominated and emerged the Most Valuable player, goalkeeper of the tournament and highest goal scorer of the 2020 Ogunjobi Gold Cup respectively on Friday.

The trio were outstanding for the Saraki Boys’ triumph at the annual preseason tournament.

ABS came from a two goals deficit to beat Gombe United 3-2 on Friday in an entertaining final match, played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Samuel Oyedeji, who scored a fantastic free kick in the semi-final against Kwara United on Wednesday, scored another against Gombe United and assisted the other two goals in Friday’s final.





Two of the David Okoromi’s four goals to emerged the highest goal scorer came in the final against Gombe United.

Nasiru Toheeb put up a man of the match performance against Kwara United in the semi-final and stopped two penalties during the shoot out to help the Saraki Boys book a place in the final.

Toheeb, who was a little bit shaky in the early parts of the final later redeemed his image to help the Saraki Boys beat Gombe United.

It would be recalled that ABS had earlier defeated Gombe United in the preliminaries 2-1 before another triumph on Friday over coach Ali Zubair’s tutored side.