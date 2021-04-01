



Manchester United need to be ruthless in the summer transfer window with both incomings and outgoings if they have serious ambitions of a Premier League title challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown progress as manager, with United currently holding second place in the league with nine games left.

But the Reds are still someway from competing on a consistent basis with runaway leaders Manchester City.

The transfer window represents United’s best opportunity to reduce the chasm with their City rivals but the ongoing financial detriments of the coronavirus pandemic mean high-profile transfers are likely to be scarce.

Therefore, United may have to get creative in pursuing their targets and they could raise funds by jettisoning surplus stars.

And according to the Mirror, there are up to seven players Solskjaer could be willing to offload in the summer window.

The Mirror’s report claims Tahith Chong, Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams are all players that could be considered for the exit door this summer.





Pereira, Dalot and Lingard are all enjoying loan spells at different clubs and their long-term prospects at United seem limited.

Jones, meanwhile, has not played for the entire season after suffering with injuries and his exit would be belated.

Williams should be granted a loan move to develop after struggling for game time this season as he has proven he has the potential to be successful under Solskjaer.

Van de Beek, meanwhile, simply hasn’t settled in since his move from Ajax; he has made just two Premier League starts this term.

But his inactivity should not meant he is sold just months after his purchase as United would surely regret a sale before giving him a sustained chance to showcase his ability.

United’s desire for success will be tested through their efficiency in a difficult market but it seems unlikely such a large number of first-team players will leave Old Trafford this summer.