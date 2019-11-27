<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup campaign was a disaster from the start and the real culprits weren’t on the sands, but in the Glass House.

Three games, three defeats, 28 goals conceded and the worst outing by any Nigerian team to the Beach Soccer World Cup marked the end of the Audu Adamu’s charges in Luque, Paraguay.

But the rot runs deeper as revealed by Suleiman Ogodo Mohammed, who opted to pull out of the squad before the squad was assembled.

Mohammed was on of 12 players at the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas and recalls the team was abandoned; after several failed promises by the Administrators.

“The players did not do well because they were not financially motivated, no bonuses, no allowances and failed promises,” the player said.

“I did not go to the World Cup, because I knew Nothing would come out of it.

“They paid me nothing, the only money that we got was $100 given to us Individually by the then Minister of Sports Barr Solomon Dalung. Amaju Pinnick also gave us N100,000 each.

“We (The Players) only play for the Coach because he’s a great man, he always takes care of us with his own personal money whenever we are in Camp, whether in Bahamas or Egypt or even in Nigeria.

“We have outstanding Bonuses for all the past tournaments that we’ve played in. We eat by the roadside and the Coach takes care of the bills. We stay in Hotels on credit, while we are representing Nigeria.

“We camped for only two days in Camp before the World Cup. Even the players in camp, I still help them with my own personal money, as they have not being paid a single DIME although they are representing the country in Paraguay.”