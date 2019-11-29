<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi dedicate his ABSA Premiership player of the month to his coach and teammates.

Akpeyi was named the best player in the division for the month of September/October 2019 on Thursday, after he featured in four league games and helped Chiefs win three of the encounters.

The victories came along with three successive clean-sheets for the Super Eagles number one who went to thank his coaches and his teammates for their support.

“I want to thank the coaching crew, the head coach and our goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter. They were patient with me and helped me along the way.

“To all the players as well in the squad for being supportive and to my fellow goalkeepers, I would like to say our department has healthy competition because we push each other to be the best, I thank them as well,” says the Nigerian shot stopper.

Akpeyi added that he’s delighted that he’s finally showing his abilities in between the sticks after a difficult start to his career with the Amakhosi.

“I am really delighted. After going through what I have and becoming player of the month is encouraging. It says a lot about how much you put in, hard work and perseverance lead to being rewarded.”

“Every game I played prepared me for the next game. The games before the Sundowns match got me ready for that game. As a player you want to win important games – the game against Sundowns was an important one and it was a game I was delighted that we won,” he said.

The 33- year old former Chippa United man is unarguably the best shot stopper in the Absa Premier league at the moment after gaining five clean sheets from nine game into the new season.