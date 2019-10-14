<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr believes the absence of some of the team’s key players affected its performance against Brazil in Sunday’s friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The German was referring to the trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Ahmed Musa who were missing due to injury. There was also Oghenekaro Etebo who pulled out at the last minute for personal reasons.

Nevertheless, he commended the team especially the wingers for creating problems for the South Americans on the counter.

“It was tough for us as the second game because Brazil would not have wanted to leave Singapore without winning, and it feels very good to know that we can play so well against some of the biggest names in football,” Rohr told reporters after the game.

“We didn’t have our best team here, but our wingers gave Brazil a lot of problems on the counter-attack and I am proud of our players. They can have a good future, he told reporters.

The three-time African champions took the lead in the 35th minute courtesy of a brilliant finish from Joe Aribo but three minutes after the break Casemiro equalised.

He, however, agreed that the team needs to work on set-pieces ahead of its Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Benin Republic next month.

“We can still improve in defending set-pieces. We have height, with players as tall as two metres, but we have to be better in the air.

“It is not enough just to have good size, they need to jump well with good timing.

“These results are good for African football when Senegal and Nigeria did not lose to Brazil, one of the strongest teams in the world.”