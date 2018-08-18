Former home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper, Okiemute Odah, is set to link up with Saudi Arabian Division One League side, Jeddah FC on a one-year loan deal from Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United.

Odah, it was learnt, is already training with his Jeddah FC and will put pen to paper in the coming days as soon as all modalities surrounding the deal are completed.

“I’m already in Saudi Arabia with my new team (Jeddah FC) and will hopefully sign the contract in a couple of days,” an elated Odah who once represented Nigeria at U-17 level said.

“The little delay is from Plateau United who are yet to release the necessary papers. Once that is done, I will officially become a Jeddah FC player.

“It’s a new experience for me and I hope I can help the club secure promotion to the Professional League.”

Odah, was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda.

He has played for the likes of defunct Sharks Football Club of Port Harcourt, Warri Wolves and Lobi Stars in the NPFL.