



Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United, have unveiled Abdu Maikaba as their new technical adviser on a three-year contract.

Maikaba was unveiled at an elaborate ceremony in Jos on Friday.

He recently severed ties with Akwa United following the expiration of his contract with the Promise Keepers.

The former Wikki Tourists coach takes over from Kennedy Boboye who left his post following the expiration of his two-year contract with the Peace Boys.

Maikaba will combine his new Plateau United role with his job as the assistant coach of the Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles.

He won the Aiteo Federation Cup with Akwa United last year and led the Uyo club to a second place finish in the NPFL this season.

Plateau United won the NPFL title for the first time last season under Kennedy Boboye’s tutelage, but failed to make an impact this term.