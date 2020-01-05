<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

League leaders Plateau United underlined their title credentials following a 4-0 win against champions Enyimba at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

Abba Umar bagged a brace for Plateau United with Uche Onwuasoanya and Ibrahim Mustapha netting the other goals.

Abdu Maikaba’s men finished the game with 10-men after captain Daniel Itodo was sent off six minutes from time following a second bookable offence.

Plateau United maintained top spot in the table with 24 points from 12 goals.

Lobi Stars moved to second position in the table after a comfortable 2-0 win against Sunshine Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Ebube Duri put Lobi Stars ahead in the 81st minute, while Abdulkarim Mumuni added the second goal deep into stoppage time.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United also recorded a 2-0 win against MFM.

Ossy Martins and Nelson Martins got the goals for the home team.

At the Sanni Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri Wolves.

Auwali Ali put Pillars ahead in the fifth minute, while Charles Atsimene equalised for the visitors on the dot of 90 minutes.

Moses Effiong scored a hat-trick as Dakkada thrashed Adamawa United 4-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Femi Ajayi scored Dakkada’s other goal, while Eka Unegbe got Adamawa’s only goal.

In the oriental derby, Heartland recovered from a goal down to beat Enugu Rangers 2-1 at the Okigwe Stadium.

Traore Issif put Rangers ahead two minutes after the break, while Abiodun Thompson equalised for Rangers in the 54th minute.

Sadiq Abubakar netted the winning goal for the Flying Antelooes five minutes from time.

In another matchday-12 encounter, Kwara United edged out Abia Warriors 2-0 with Alamayo Abdulrazaq and Stephen Adah getting the goals.

MATCHDAY-12 RESULTS

Heartland 2-1 Rangers

Kano Pillars 1-1 Wolves

Kwara Utd 2-0 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 4-0 Enyimba

Lobi 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada 4-1 Adamawa Utd

Rivers Utd 2-0 MFM

Nasarawa Utd 3-2 FC Ifeanyiubah