



Plateau United are in talks with Akwa United head coach Abdu Maikaba as they seek a replacement for Kennedy Boboye who left the club on Friday following the expiration of his two-year contract.

Maikaba has been in charge of Akwa United for the past two seasons and led the Promise Keepers to win the Aiteo Federation Cup last year.

He is rumoured to be on his way to Plateau United with his number two at Akwa United, Aliyu Zubairu already installed as Wikki Tourists head coach.

Maikaba who is regarded as one of the finest coaches in the Nigeria top flight at the moment, is also an assistant coach with Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles.

Maikaba made a name for himself during his time with modest Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists who despite their lean budget played one of the most attractive football in the NPFL during his stint with them.

Plateau United won the NPFL title for the first time last season under the tutelage of Boboye, but failed to assert themselves for a title this term.

The Jos club have lost several of their key players to foreign clubs and are looking to get back on tracks with a new man in the saddle following Boboye’s departure.

It remains to be seen if Maikaba will dump Akwa United for a new challenge or if the Promise Keepers will be willing to let the gaffer leave.