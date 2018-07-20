Plateau United striker Tosin Omoyele is to undergo trials at Norwegian club Stabaek, according to report.

“Tosin will soon go on trials in Norway,” a source informed.

“He is only waiting for his travel papers for him to fly out.”

Stabaek are 14th in the 16-team table halfway through the season.

Omoyele made his name at NNL side Osun United, where he scored 15 goals before he moved to champions Plateau United for this season to cool off interests from several other top NPFL sides.

He failed to make the final 2018 CHAN squad to Morocco.