Former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United, have announced the signings of 12 new players ahead of the 2019/20 NPFL season which kicks off on September 22.

According to an official statement from the club, the decision to sign the 12 new players is primarily to replace those who were released at the end of last season.

The new recruits include three attackers, five midfielders, two defenders and two goalkeepers, one of which is Ghanaian player Godfrey Amooh.

Other prominent names among the newly recruited players are former Katsina United and Enyimba of Aba striker Chinedu Udechukwu and Sunday Anthony a midfielder from relegated Elkanemi Warriors.

Others are goalkeeper Anozie Awawa, Ikefe Andrew, Buhari Ibrahim, Paul Uche, Emeka Nnaji, Umar Abba, Isa Ndala and Nenrot Silas.

Also, Bola Bamigbelu who was formerly playing his club football in Cyprus, as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌Tosin‌ ‌Omoyele‌ ‌who‌ ‌is‌ ‌returning‌ ‌from‌ ‌Egypt‌ ‌after‌ ‌completing‌ ‌a‌ ‌six-month ‌loan have all teamed up with Plateau United for the new season.

The Peace Boys are expected to continue with preparations for the new season as they are scheduled to feature in a pre-season tournament next week in Ilorin.