



The management of Nigeria Professional Football League side Plateau United has placed the coaching crew and players of the Club on half salary following the club’s uninspiring showing in the league so far.

Plateau United are placed 10th on the Group B with two wins, five draws and three losses from ten matches, including the 0-1 loss to newly promoted side Kada City on Wednesday at the newly Jos Township Stadium.

Brila.net gathered that the General manager of the Club Pius Henwan, who addressed the players and coaching crew after the team’s training session on Thursday, explained that both the players and technical crew will be placed on half salary until the results improve.

The administrator accused the players of not repaying the Club for the faith shown in them with good performances on the field.