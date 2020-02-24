<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of NPFL leading side Plateau United, Abdul Maikaba, has expressed satisfaction at the turn of event at the Aper Aku Stadium after the visiting Plateau United side settled for a share of the spoil playing out a scoreless draw against host team Lobi Stars.

Maikaba speaking in a chat with newsmen said afterward that the result mean Plateau United still maintain status quo and that the result will help motivate the team to continue to do well and have even more get more positive results.





Maikaba also added that the consistency Plateau United is showing recently excites him more in the team’s quest for the season.

“This result will motivate us to achieve better results in the future and more especially at this point we are in the first position while Lobi Stars is in the second position and getting the point here mean we still remain in the first position.

”It will motivate my team more especially at our next home game so that we can consolidate on our present position. I’m so excited, I’m excited not because of the draw but because of the consistency shown by my team.”