Plateau United and Kano Pillars battled to a 1-1 draw in the star fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday at the New Jos Stadium.

The hosts maintained their unbeaten run in the NPFL, while Pillars are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars edged out Akwa United 1-0.

Silas Nwankwo netted the winning goal for the Owena Waves on the hour mark.

Akwa United are still without a win in the league this season.

Delta Force recorded the only away win of the day following a 1-0 victory against Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium.

Solomon Enudi netted the winner in the 34th minute.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United and Abia Warriors battled to a 0-0 draw, while Akwa Starlets pipped Warri Wolves 1-0 in Uyo.

Adamawa United recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Katsina United 4-0 at home.

Samuel Tswanya (OG), Idris Abubakar, Felix Kenan and Sadiq Lawan got the goals for Adamawa United.