Plateau United skipper Elisha Golbe has assured fans of the Jos based side that the team will not lose focus of the desire to win the Nigeria Professional Football League title despite the current situation of things.

Golbe speaking in a chat with newsmen called on teeming fans of the club to continue to pray for the team and support the team through and true and promised that the players have their mind fixed on whenever the league returns to ensure they continue to hold on to the lead until they hit the finish line and emerged as champion.





“To our teeming fans it’s just for them to remain calm and keep praying for the team because what is happening now affects all the leagues in the world.

“I know everybody is hoping for the best and by the special grace of God, we are not going to let them down, we keep pushing when the league resumes by the special grace of God and put smiles on their faces.”