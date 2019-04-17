<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United FC of Jos has given a marching order to technical crew to win it’s next home match against Akwa United of Uyo or face severe sanction.

The club’s Media Officer, Albert Dakup, said in Lagos that the General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan gave the order.

“The General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan, who handed down the marching says the order became necessary in order to save the team from relegation.

“The 10th position presently occupied by the club in the Group B league table of the NPFL is not acceptable to the management and the government of Plateau State who are the sole financiers of the team.

“In spite government unalloyed support to the team by the prompt payment of their salaries, match bonus and other allowances, the team has failed to reciprocate that gesture by posting good results this season.

“However, failure to win the match against the promise keepers, the Team Manager, Abel Iliya and the Chief Coach, Audu Isa Pele, as well as other assistant coaches will lose their jobs,” Henwan said in a statement.

He added that four players had been placed on the transfer market due to poor performance while warning letters had been issued to others to sit up or face the exit door.

“However, technical adviser of the team, Abdu Maikaba, is not affected by the ultimatum,” he said.

It will be recalled that Plateau United lost her Week 15 fixtures one-nil to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri, a result that has further drop the team deep into relegation waters.