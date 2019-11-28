<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau United striker Silas Nenrot has stated that he hopes his side can maintain their current position till the end of the season or stay top on the final day of the league season as the team current sit top 3 pts clear of second placed Lobi stars.

Nenrot speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is working hard and the coach has been pushing the team as well.

He,, however, added that the team is aware the distance is still far away but will continue to take things one after the other.

“I know there are many expectations and all but let’s just see what happens but I know we’re really working hard. The whole team is working hard.

“Our coach is pushing us day in day out to see that we get to the top and stay, no relaxation and more so we are doing more than last season so I believe by God grace, we will be at the top at the end of the season.”