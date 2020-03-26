<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has stated that the Nigeria Professional Football League title be handed to league leaders Plateau united FC of Jos if the League is unable to continue due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced a compulsory bream of four weeks for now.

Ajiboye speaking with newsmen said the situation is unfortunate and no one called for it and beside it has happened before in the NPFL where Lobi stars got privileged to be crowned and added that if things turn out same way and the league is unable to continue, Plateau united should also be awarded in same vein.





“They should just give the owner of the league the chance of lifting the league title if this league is unable to finish.

“Plateau united is the top team and will end up winning the league whenever they come back but if the league is unable to return.

”I believe if they stop the league today, Plateau united wins because it happened in the past with Lobi stars when the league was called off then.”