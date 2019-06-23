<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fans of Plateau United FC of Jos have created a website to promote the club and to ensure better support for their darling team.

Albert Dakup, Plateau United Media Officer, who said this in a statement on Saturday in Jos, said that the fans were made up of professionals in different fields of human endeavour, committed to supporting to see the success of the club.

“The website will be operated by fans of the club in collaboration with the office of the Media Officer of the Club. It will serve as a window between the club and the outside world,” he said.

Media Officer quoted Isaac Sanda, Coordinator of the fans club, as saying that the website would also serve as an avenue for marketing the club’s players to the outside world.

Sanda explained that the fans of the club decided to establish the website to complement efforts of its management in making the club a household name in Nigerian football.

The coordinator expressed concern over United’s poor outing in the Nigeria Professional Football League season that just ended but expressed optimism that the team would do well in their next outing, by winning laurels and assured them of the overwhelming support of the fans.

Sanda urged the players and technical crew to brace up for the challenges ahead by winning the ongoing National Aiteo Cup.

According to him, winning the Aiteo Cup will give them the opportunity to represent Nigeria again in the continent.

The media officer said the official launch of the website was witnessed by players, coaches, management and members of the fans club who came out in their numbers.