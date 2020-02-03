<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United returned to winning ways in the week 18 of Nigeria professional football league when they edge fellow title rivals Rivers United at the new Jos stadium.

The Abdul Maikaba boys took advantage of Lobi Stars 1-0 defeat to Jigawa Golden Stars at the Sanni Abacha’s stadium on Saturday, by edging their visitors 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by former Enyimba forward Ibrahim Mustapha in the third minutes of the encounter.





Plateau United however reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 32 points from 18 games.

MATCHDAY 18 RESULTS

Jigawa GS 1-0 Lobi

FC Ifeanyiubah 0-0 Akwa Utd

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 MFM

Plateau Utd 1-0 Rivers Utd

Wikki 1-1 Dakkada

Nasarawa Utd 3-1 Abia Warriors