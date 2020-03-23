<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following some negative stories bedevilling players of the NPFL after the league was suspended over the outbreak of COVID-19, Coach Abdu Maikaba has explained why he placed his players on travel ban.

Maikaba confirmed to newsmen that he had instructed all his players to remain in Jos and none should travel.

According to him, if an urgent calls is needed and a player needs to travel in that cause, the team management will allow such a player to travel out of Jos for that purpose but with the club’s personal driver.





“In the case of my players, I instructed every one to stay in Jos after the management of football and the league in the land had stopped the league and instructed for its postponements because of some cases of COVID-19”, he said.

The coach also said instructions has been strictly given to the players not to enter public buses or vehicles in order to avoid been contacted with the virus.