Coach Abdu Maikaba has said he hopes to win the league and cup double with new club Plateau United.

Maikaba has signed a two-year deal with the Jos club, who two seasons ago won the NPFL championship for the first time in their history.

“I hope to win the league, if possible the league and Aiteo Cup, and be on the continent with Plateau United,” he said after he was presented to the media by Plateau United in place of Kennedy Boboye, whose contract was not renewed.

“Plateau United are a great club and it is a great platform for me to show who I am as a coach.

“They will give me the managerial and government support to succeed.”

The coach, who has previously worked at Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists and Enyimba, also revealed he did not extend his contract with Akwa United for family reasons.