NPFL champions Plateau United have agreed a season-loan deal for goalkeeper Okiemute Odah to Jedda FC in Saudi Arabia.

“I am only waiting for my release letter from Plateau United, hopefully I will be unveiled on Monday,” Odah said.

“My new club have met the financial demands of Plateau United and we are just waiting for other formalities to be completed.”

The experienced goalkeeper has been with the second-tier Saudi club for about a month during which he was involved in pre-season training with them in Egypt.

“It has been a splendid time here in Saudi Arabia for me and I am now looking ahead to the new season,” he said.

He has previously featured for Sharks and Lobi Stars.