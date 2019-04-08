<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Jeremiah Useni said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not complied with the directive of the tribunal to allow the party inspects election materials used during the March 9 and March 23, 2019, governorship election in the state.

In a statement, PDP Chairman, Media, and Publicity Committee, Hon. Yiljap Abraham said the excuses given by INEC were not tangible.

Useni said he had re-enforced his legal team in preparation for hearing at the governorship elections tribunal.

He said the team had already undertaken an intensive preliminary work on the petition and had brought in more battle-tested legal luminaries to fortify the petition.

“The latest reports indicate that INEC is yet to comply with the order. Legal sources said INEC appears to be deliberately delaying its compliance by moving the documents around with the excuse of carrying out renovations where the documents were originally kept and also saying that its officials were ‘sorting’ the polling documents.

“Meantime, INEC has been served with the tribunal’s order to release all election materials requested by the Useni legal team.”

Useni, after receiving a comprehensive briefing said: “I have already promised the people of Plateau that I will defend their votes and stand by them all through. I am making good my words by engaging a pool of the best legal minds in our country. I am not taking any chances on this matter.”

Sen. Useni added that he was pleased with the progress made so far in preparing the election: “I know the people of Plateau are anxious to know what we are doing about the trust they gave us at the polls. I appeal to them to be more patient and prayerful. I will not abandon them.”

Useni said his legal team was working hard and the delay could be an exercise in futility, “We are fully prepared for them. We have the right tools, skills and people to undertake a thorough job. We assure Plateau people not to worry. We will reclaim their stolen mandate.”