Wikki Tourists No 1 goalkeeper Pius Ibrahim has backed his team to go all the way and clinch this year’s Aiteo Cup.

Wikki are drawn in a group that has cup holders Akwa United, Nasarawa United and Kogi United. They are based in Aba.

Ibrahim said the Bauchi club have their sights on the top prize in the cup competition.

“Wikki Tourists are yet to win the famous oldest tournament in the land, but we are focused as a team to qualify from group stage to the quarterfinal,” he said.

“We are now taking the Aiteo Cup seriously because that is the only trophy left and we will like to play in the continent and make history by winning it for the first time in our history.”

He said this past season will rank as one of his best after he quit Kano Pillars to establish himself at Wikki.

“I am so pleased this was one of my best seasons in the league,” he said.

“I did well right from the beginning of the NPFL season to the Aiteo Cup.

“I almost joined Katsina United during the mid-season break, but I stayed back for the club to escape relegation.”