Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has asked to leave the club, according to his agent Pini Zahavi.

Lewandowski, 29, has bagged 151 goals in 195 games since he signed from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014 and has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Now, Zahavi says he wants to move on.

“Robert feels as if he needs a change and a new challenge in his career,” he told Bild. “The Bayern heirarchy have been informed. Money or a specific club are not the motivation for Robert wanting to move as almost every top club would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks.”