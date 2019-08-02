<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars burly striker Nyima Nwangua has expressed his confidence in the ability of the newly crowned Aiteo Cup champions to prove their mettle in the 2020 CAF Champions League.

In a chat, Nyima said their long absence from continental football will not hamper their quest for glory.

“It’s been a while we have played continental football. Though they say experience matters but Kano Pillars is an experienced side and we urge our fans to support and pray for us to succeed.

“With the kind of football we play, we can survive continental football. Once we are given the best officiating, everyone will see the best of Kano Pillars.

Speaking on the Aiteo Cup victory, Nwangua said the triumph wiped away last year’s disappointment.

“I am very very excited. The memory of last year defeat was hard to wipe away but this victory has healed our wounds. I have done the task the fans wanted from me.”

He, however, urged the Nigeria Football Federation and League Management Company to organize seminars across the country to stop pitch invasion by fans.

“In my own opinion, I will want the NFF to organize seminars for clubs and their fans and also provide adequate security.

“The fans took their excitement to the highest levels. It is a trophy that has not been won in 66 years and Kano Pillars really wanted that trophy and the turnout was huge,” he said.

Kano Pillars will face Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the preliminary round on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The winners of the fixture over two legs will square off against the winner of the clash between Hafia FC of Guinea and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia in the second round of the preliminary phase.