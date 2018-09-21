Former captains Pierre Aubame and Daniel Cousin have been named as co-coaches of Gabon after the dismissal last week of Spaniard Jose Antonio Camacho, the country’s football federation said.

Aubame is the father of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while Cousin, who was a forward at Rangers and Hull City, previously acted as team manager in charge of logistics.

Francois Amegasse, another former national team skipper, takes over Cousin’s role.

“We hope these three former captains will transmit their experience to the players,” said a statement from the federation.”

Camacho, a former Spain coach, was fired last week after a run of only two wins in 17 matches in charge over the last two years.