



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are only expected to play one match each for their respective countries during this AFCON qualifiers, with Arsenal restricting players from taking part in games in places that are on the UK’s Covid-19 ‘red list during the month’s international break’.

Under current Government guidelines, anyone returning from coronavirus ‘red list’ countries – including elite athletes – is required to quarantine for 10 days, without exception.

As a result, Premier League clubs are refusing to release players for international games in those countries.

The impact upon the Arsenal squad should not be too great, but Aubameyang and Partey are likely to play only one game for Gabon and Ghana respectively.





Aubameyang can play against DR Congo at home on March 25 but not away in Angola – a ‘red list’ country – on March 29.

Similarly, Partey cannot play away in South Africa on March 25 but he can play at home to Sao Tome and Principe on March 28.

“The ones that are going to be in red zone countries, they won’t be able to play those fixtures,” confirmed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“The rest we have to allow them to go if they are fit and we will stick to the protocols and all the guidance we have to try to allow our players to go when they are safe.

“Some might be able to play one game and not the next game so it’s a lot still to figure out.

“The doc is in constant communication with the Premier League and the federations but it’s not too simple.”