Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is contracted with Arsenal until 2021 and the club are said to be keen to get him to sign a new deal.

While all that is happening, he’s scoring goals for fun, has just been made Arsenal’s vice-captain and has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United, a side arguably in much worse shape than Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the forward was at pains to clarify that he really is happy at Arsenal, despite what some tabloids would like you to believe.

“I feel that we can change something in this club and we will try. Now it’s time to win trophies,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

“I’m sure we can do it and I am honestly happy to be here.

“I feel very good. For the next few years we want to play at a high level and win trophies. That’s what we are talking about.”

Whether that means he will sign a new contract, it’s impossible to say. What it does mean, however, is if you were stressing about him leaving, you can stop doing that now.