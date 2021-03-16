



Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will retain the captaincy despite it being confirmed he skipped the warm down for Sunday’s defeat of Tottenham.

Aubameyang, 31, was shocked and angry when he was told that he was not playing in Sunday’s North London derby after arriving late at the Emirates.

But it was not the first time the striker’s poor timekeeping had been an issue.

And manager Mikel Arteta was not going to let it pass despite the massive consequences it could have had if Arsenal had lost to Tottenham.





The Sun reports the fuming Gabon striker did not even take part in the post-match warm-down with the other unused subs and left the Emirates soon after Arsenal’s 2-1 victory.

He will not be stripped of the captaincy as Arteta considers the incident dealt with although he wanted it out there Auba had crossed the line just weeks after he had been “reminded of his responsibilities” for getting a new tattoo during lockdown.