Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came to Arsenal’s rescue twice as the Gunners secured a 2-2 draw at Norwich in Freddie Ljungberg’s first game as the club’s interim head coach.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for the hosts in the 21st minute , while Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot at the second time of asking following a handball by Christoph Zimmermann in the penalty area.

Tim Krul saved the Arsenal captain’s initial spot-kick for what would have been his third penalty save of the season, but VAR handed the Gunners a second opportunity after spotting encroachment by Norwich players, and Aubameyang made no mistake.

Norwich did regain the lead through Todd Cantwell in stoppage time at the end of the first half, but Aubameyang once again drew Arsenal level in the 57th minute as the Gunners sensed a first win in seven matches in all competitions.

However, it was Norwich who finished the stronger of the two sides as Bernd Leno came to Arsenal’s rescue on numerous occasions to give his side a share of the spoils.

The point sees Arsenal, who are seven points adrift of the top four, move up to eighth, while Norwich stay 19th, three points clear of bottom-side Watford.