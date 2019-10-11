Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The Gabon international topped the public vote after a stellar September, which he started in style with the equaliser against Tottenham.

Aubameyang followed that up with a well-taken brace in the draw with Watford, before netting the winner as we came back to beat Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The red-hot forward finished the month as he started it, scoring the equaliser as the Gunners drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Aubameyang beat the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Son Heung-min and Riyad Mahrez to the award.

It is the second time the Gabon international has won the prestigious award, after first receiving it in October 2018.

