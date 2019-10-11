<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The Gabon international topped the public vote after a stellar September, which he started in style with the equaliser against Tottenham.

Aubameyang followed that up with a well-taken brace in the draw with Watford, before netting the winner as we came back to beat Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The red-hot forward finished the month as he started it, scoring the equaliser as the Gunners drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Aubameyang beat the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Son Heung-min and Riyad Mahrez to the award.

It is the second time the Gabon international has won the prestigious award, after first receiving it in October 2018.