Arsenal’s appeal against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-match ban for the red card he received in the draw at Crystal Palace has been unsuccessful.

Aubameyang, who is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season with 16 goals, will miss the club’s next three games, including the trip to Chelsea.





The Arsenal captain was sent off midway through the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park after catching Max Meyer high on the ankle with a poor challenge by the touchline.

Referee Paul Tierney showed a yellow card, but the Video Assistant Referee had a look and, after a two-and-a-half-minute delay, the caution was upgraded to a dismissal.

The Gabon forward was distraught as he left the pitch and Meyer had to follow him down the tunnel after failing to recover from the tackle.