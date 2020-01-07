<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Arsenal fans his love for the club has kept him committed to the Gunners.

The Emirates skipper has been linked with a move away from North London after suggestions he is not happy at Arsenal.

But the striker has dismissed any talk of him walking out of the Gunners and demanded the focus be on his performances on the pitch.

He said: “I would like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about in the media.

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch.

“They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Aubameyang has scored in two of Mikel Arteta’s three games in charge at the Emirates, but was not on the scoresheet in their 2-0 win against Manchester United.

The 30-year-old forward revealed new Gunners boss Arteta has brought the squad “closer together” since he took over from Unai Emery.

And the good spirits were being played out in the dressing last week.

Aubameyang explained: “Finally, the win arrived at home.

“We were so happy. I put the music back on after the game in the dressing room and it felt so good.

“You can tell the whole squad feels so positive and encouraged by the last three games.

“We’re ready to give everything we have and the bad period we just had, alongside Mikel Arteta’s arrival and his new message, has brought us closer together as a squad as well.”