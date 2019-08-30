<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The battle between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane will be important to settling Sunday’s derby at Emirates Stadium.

These two strikers are undoubtedly the most likely matchwinners.

Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal in this fixture last season, while Kane is the Gunners’ nemesis, having netted nine times in nine starts against his north London rivals.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino like to mix up their formations and tactics on a match-by-match basis.

But, whatever they are planning for this fixture, getting the best out of Aubameyang and Kane will be at the forefront of their thinking.

Both of Aubameyang’s goals this term have stemmed from turnovers.

He produced a clinical finish against Newcastle United after Ainsley Maitland-Niles freed him in the box.

And, against Burnley, the 30-year-old raced onto a Dani Ceballos pass to fire home an unstoppable strike.

He should have made it three in three matches in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, but unusually hesitated and the opportunity was lost.

Aubameyang is at his most dangerous when Arsenal regain possession and spring quick counter-attacks.

With space ahead to run into, he is one of the most destructive forwards in the world.

Kane is not noted for his acceleration but, like Aubameyang, he is deadly in transitions.

The first goal of his brace against Aston Villa was slotted home clinically after Erik Lamela had won the ball just outside the visitors’ box. His second rounded off a swift break led by Moussa Sissoko.

Both strikers revel in the extra space that appears when their side secure possession. They are always alive and ready to punish their opponents.

Aubameyang has had a different role in each of Arsenal’s three matches so far.

In the opener at St James’ Park, he led the line in a 4-2-3-1 system before moving to a wider role at home to Burnley, switching from the right to the left flank.

At Anfield, Aubameyang was part of a front two alongside Nicolas Pepe, charged with the task of offering a fast outlet on the break.