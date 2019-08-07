<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can equal Mohamed Salah’s 50 goal tally in Premier League in matchday one when Arsenal takes on Newcastle United at Saint James this weekend.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker has scored 32 times in 49 appearances so far, and he has already beaten Thierry Henry’s previous club record of 30 goals in his first 50 Premier League matches for the Gunners.

Former England internationals of Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole lead the way after each scoring 41 times in their first 50 Premier League appearances, nine more than Aubameyang’s total, according to league official website.

However, the Laval-born could overtake ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres and Kevin Phillips, who lie one goal and two goals ahead of him respectively.

If Aubameyang nets hat-trick at Newcastle last season Premier League joint-scorer would level with Egypt international Salah with 50 goals

Whatever happens at Saint James Park this weekend Aubameyang still remains Arsenal’s all-time top goalscorer their first 50 Premier League games even surprising Gunners legend Henry.